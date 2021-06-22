One little ducky may be worth $1 million

One rubber duckie prepared Tuesday is definitely worth $10,000 and could be worth $1 million.
Dozens of volunteers gathered Tuesday at the the Ivy Tech Community College Technology Building on East Industrial Drive to help prepare and tag at least 15,000 yellow rubber ducks for the 2021 Wabash Valley Rubber Duck Regatta, which will award a random prize winner $10,000 and provide the chance to win $1 million.
The 2021 Duck Regatta, presented by Kroger, is at 7 p.m. on July 4 at Fairbanks Park.
Proceeds go toward Catholic Charities in Terre Haute in order to help fight hunger, homelessness and food/housing insecurity in the Wabash Valley.
“Catholic Charities in Terre Haute enjoy helping children, families, seniors and adults,” Jennifer Buell assistant agency director of Catholic Charites in Terre Haute said. “We do that by providing quality after-school programing, safe shelter through the Bethany House, nutritious food and essential household needs to individuals.”
The winning duck is chosen at random, and that person will receive $10,000 and have the chance to increase that to $1 million if their winning duck number matches one of the pre-selected numbers.
“We will release the ducks [from the crane provided by Misco Crane Services] from the 150 bridge over the Wabash River,” she said. “It takes them about 15 to 20 minutes to float down the river where we will collect them by the observation dock area. We will collect the winning duck there, and then we will announce the winner. You can bring your blankets and chairs to watch the fireworks that are happening after the race.”
Ducks can be adopted weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through July 2 for $5 at the Catholic Charities offices at 1801 Poplar St.
Additional information regarding other adoption locations and the forms to download and print an adoption form can be found at www.wabashvalleyrubberduckregatta.com.
The event will be live streamed for those who are unable to attend. The winner does not have to be present to win.
“One of the great things about the regatta is that its a fun event that doesn’t cost a lot for people to get involved in,” Buell said. “It benefits all of our neighbors who are in need of a little assistance right now. Considering that we are coming off of 2020 which was the pandemic and so many people lost their jobs or were laid off, its just a great opportunity to give back and provide food, shelter and even after-school programs.”
