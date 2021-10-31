One killed, one hurt in police chase

One person was killed and another injured in a police chase about 4 a.m. Saturday.
Terre Haute city police said one of its patrol officers about 4 a.m. attempted to stop a Jeep SUV at Eighth and Swan streets. Before the attempted stop, central dispatch received a call about people in a Jeep threatening to shoot the caller.
Police said the driver of the Jeep failed to stop and a short pursuit ensued.
Ultimately, the Jeep crashed at 13th and Lockport, and the driver of the vehicle was ejected. Officers began CPR, however the man died at a local hospital.
The passenger of the vehicle was taken to a local hospital for treatment of apparent non-life threatening injuries.
City police said they have asked the Indiana State Police to take over the investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.