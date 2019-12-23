A Marshall man was killed in a two-vehicle accident about 2:30 p.m. Monday at Indiana 48 and Greene County Road 1000 West, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.
David Combs, 71, who was not wearing his seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Preliminary investigation showed Combs was driving a Ford F350 pickup south on County Road 1000 West and failed to stop for a stop sign. Gina Scott, 43, of Sullivan, was westbound on Indiana 48 in a Ford transit van; her van struck Combs’ pickup.
Both vehicles overturned and came to rest in a field.
Scott was airlifted to Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis with leg and back injuries.
A passenger in Combs’ truck was taken to Regional Hospital in Terre Haute for treatment of minor injuries.
The accident remains under investigation.
