A single-vehicle crash in southern Vigo County on Sunday left one person dead, the Vigo County Sheriff's Office stated in a release.
An initial investigation shows a pickup truck left the roadway on Louisville Road around 3:51 p.m. Sunday for unknown reasons and crashed into a tree. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene, officials say.
The name of the driver is being withheld pending family notification. The crash is still under investigation, Sheriff John Plasse said.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the victim," he said.
