One killed in crash on Indiana 63 in Sullivan County

A single-vehicle crash about 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at Indiana 63 and Sullivan County Road 1075 North 1075 North claimed the life of a driver.
A 2006 Chevrolet pickup truck driven by Allen L. Clough, 70, Shelburn, was northbound on Indiana 63 when a structural issue with the truck caused Clough to lose control, according to Indiana State Police.
The pickup truck traveled to the east side of Indiana 63 and ran off the road into an earth embankment, causing the truck to roll and eventually come to a rest on its top. The impact caused fatal injuries to Clough, police said.
Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be contributing factors.
ISP, including an accident reconstructionist, are investigating. Family has been notified.
Assisting troopers were the Sullivan County Coroner’s Office and Frye Towing.
