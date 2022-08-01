One motorcyclist was killed and another injured in a crash involving two motorcycles and a pickup truck about 11:50 a.m. Saturday on Indiana 67 north of Switz City, according to the Greene County Sheriff's Office.
Killed was Robert McKee, 43, of Carlisle.
Injured was Andrew Brown, 19, of Vincennes. He was taken to Greene County General Hospital in Linton, with the extent of his injuries listed as unknown.
Police said McKee and Brown were driving motorcycles north on Indiana 67, McKee a 2009 Harley Davidson and Brown a 2005 Honda Shadow.
McKee lost control of his motorcycle for unknown reasons, causing Brown to lose control of his. Both were ejected from their motorcycles.
McKee continued into the southbound lane, where he was struck by a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck driven Danny Cliver, 78, of Martinsville. Cliver was not injured.
An accident investigation continues. Assisting were Jasonville Police Department, Linton Police Department, Indiana State Police, Switz City Fire Department and Greene County Ambulance Service.
