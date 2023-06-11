One person died and another was arrested after a collision between an off-road vehicle and a motorcycle about 1:50 a.m. Saturday at Sullivan County Road 300 North and Mary Sherman Drive in Sullivan.
Sullivan County deputies learned a Polaris off-road vehicle being operated by Emmitt Forbes, 22, of Sullivan drove left of center into the oncoming lane of traffic. Forbes struck head-on a motorcycle being operated by a male.
That driver's s named was not released Saturday pending notification of family members.
The operator of the motorcycle was transported to Sullivan County Community Hospital and then flown by Helicopter to IU Methodist in Indianapolis, where he was pronounced dead.
Forbes was given a chemical test which revealed his blood alcohol level to be 0.22%, the sheriff's office said on its Facebook page.
Police said Forbes was arrested on charges of:
- Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing death, Level 4 felony;
- Reckless homicide, Level 5 felony;
- Reckless driving causing death, Level 5 felony;
- Operating a vehicle while intoxicated, Class A misdemeanor.
- Driving left of center, Class A infraction.
Assisting deputies were Sullivan Police Department, Indiana State Police and Sullivan County Prosecutor's Office.
