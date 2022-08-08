One killed and one hurt in Clark County, Illinois, crash

Investigation continues into a two-vehicle fatal accident at Illinois 1 near Douglas Road in Clark County, Illinois.
About 5:21 p.m. Sunday, a Chrysler minivan driven by Jeremiah T. Boswell, 26, of Marshall, Illinois, was southbound on Illinois 1 when it attempted to make a left turn into a driveway and crossed into the path of a Kia Soul driven by a 50-year-old woman from Indianapolis, according to Illinois State Police.
The van struck the front bumper of the Kia, and both drivers were transported to a regional hospital with injuries. The driver of the Kia was was pronounced dead after arriving at the hospital.
Boswell was cited for improper lane use.
The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is continuing the investigation. No further information was available Monday morning.
