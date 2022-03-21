Police said a driver was taken to a hospital and then to jail after a one-vehicle crash about 1:12 p.m. Saturday on Indiana 163 near the Blanford Sportsman Club.
Vermillion County deputies spoke to a witness who had been following the black 2000 Dodge Durango from the intersection of Indiana 63 and Indiana 163, Sheriff Mike Phelps said in a news release. The witness said stated the driver of the Durano had been unable to maintain her lane and had ran off the road several times. The witness said the Durango then ran off the road and struck a power pole.
The driver was identified as Tammy J. Hale, 46, of Clinton. She was intoxicated and had to be transported to Union Hospital of Terre Haute for treatment, the sheriff said. Hale was found to have a BAC of .25%.
Once released from the hospital, she was taken to Vermillion County Jail and booked in on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
