One man is in custody after a stabbing shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday at a residence near North 25 and Locust streets, according to Terre Haute police.
Michael J Shelby, 67, of Terre Haute, was arrested on a charge of battery with a deadly weapon. Online records indicate bond was set at $15,000, cash only and 10% does not apply.
Officers responded to find a man still in possession of a knife and refusing to put it down. Officers continued to speak to the man, and he eventually put down the knife.
Officers then located the victim, who was taken to a local hospital for his injuries.
