Clay County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the cause of a shooting Sunday that sent one man to Terre Haute Regional Hospital.
About 12:30 a.m., the Clay County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a shooting at 5131 W. Indiana 340. When deputies arrived, they found James Hill, 35, was inside the home, severely injured with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers started aid by using a tourniquet on Hill, who was transported to Terre Haute Regional Hospital.
The sheriff’s department reports Hill underwent surgery at the hospital for three separate gunshot wounds.
Deputies report witnesses stated an altercation occurred between Hill and another resident of the home, with police not releasing the identity of the second person. Deputies report that gun fire was exchanged.
“Clay County detectives are still investigating the cause of the incident,” the sheriff’s department reported in a release Monday.
The sheriff’s department was assisted by the Brazil Police Department, Indiana State Police, Staunton Town Marshall, the Posey Volunteer Fire Department and Star Ambulance.
