One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident involving a pickup truck and semitrailer Friday afternoon at Indiana 63 and Second Street in Fairview Park, according to the Vermillion County Sheriff's Office.
About 3:35 p.m., Austin Elkins, 18, of Clinton, was driving the pickup truck south on Indiana 63 and attempted to make a left turn onto Second Street but failed to yield the right of way to the semi, witnesses told police.
Douglas Pofahl, 42, of Valparaiso, was northbound on Indiana 63 in a semi and was unable to avoid striking Elkins' truck in the passenger side.
The collision forced Elkins back across the grass median and both south bound lanes of Indiana 63, where the vehicle came to a rest in the ditch. Elkins was taken to Union Hospital in Terre Haute. Pofhal was uninjured.
Assisting were Clinton police, Fairview Fire and Illiana EMS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.