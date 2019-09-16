One injured in Parke County crash

One person was injured in a Friday crash on Bloomingdale Road in northern Parke County.
The Parke County Sheriff's Office said Ashley Woods, 34, of Kingman, was driving a 2008 Jeep when the vehicle ran off the road and hit a utility pole. The Jeep then crossed the road and came to rest on a pile of wood.
Woods was taken to Union Hospital Clinton for treatment.
Police said alcohol consumption was factor in the crash.
Information was submitted the Parke County Prosecutor's Office for review.
