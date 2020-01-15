Illinois State Police are investigating a one-vehicle accident that sent a truck driver to a local hospital Wednesday afternoon.
District 12 troopers said Gary W. McCrary, 59, of Freelandville, Indiana, was driving a truck with tanker trailer of ammonium nitrate fertilizer attached about 4:25 p.m. at Illinois 1 and Clark County Road 250 North near West Union. Witnesses reported the vehicle left the roadway to the right and overturned.
McCrary was taken by West Union Ambulance to Terre Haute Regional Hospital.
There was indication of a spill reported, and there are no charges at this time.
