One hurt, juvenile in custody after shooting
Lisa Trigg

A juvenile is in police custody after a shooting this afternoon near Eighth and Beech streets near Union Hospital.

Sgt. Ryan Adamson said city police officers were dispatched at 2:20 p.m. to the area on a report of a shooting. They found the male victim was being treated at a local hospital for what are thought to be non-life threatening injuries.

A juvenile is in custody, Adamson said.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

Tags

Trending Video