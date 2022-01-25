One hurt, juvenile in custody after shooting

A juvenile is in police custody after a shooting this afternoon near Eighth and Beech streets near Union Hospital.
Sgt. Ryan Adamson said city police officers were dispatched at 2:20 p.m. to the area on a report of a shooting. They found the male victim was being treated at a local hospital for what are thought to be non-life threatening injuries.
A juvenile is in custody, Adamson said.
This story will be updated as information becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.