A Charleston, Illinois, man was injured Wednesday, the result of a crash in rural Clark County.
Roy Snively, 56, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after striking the rear of a semi and rolling his pickup truck, according to a news release from Illinois State Police.
Police said Snively was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Police said Adam Shoaff, 36, of Casey, Illinois, was driving a tractor-trailer south on Illinois 49.
When he slowed to turn on Clark County Road 1700 North, Snively — also driving south on Illinois 49 — failed to notice at first and then swerved right to avoid a collision.
Police said Snively hit the rear of Shoaff tractor-trailer, continued across the road and struck an embankment, rolling over on its top.
Snively was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Shoaff was uninjured.
