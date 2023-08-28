One person was flown to an Indianapolis hospital after an semitrailer crash with rollover Monday morning on Indiana 42.
First responders to the accident just after 8 a.m. found all occupants were out of the overturned semi, said Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse. One passenger had a severe laceration to her arm and hand and was flown to an Indianapolis hospital.
The driver, Barry Collins, Jr., 30, of Gloster, Mississippi, told investigators he was traveling east on Indiana 42 when a vehicle started drifting into his lane.
Collins attempted to avoid the other vehicle, which caused his trailer to go into the ditch. That caused Collins' load of boards to shift, and he lost control of the semi, which flipped.
No tickets were issued, and drugs or alcohol were not a factor. Firefighters from Seelyville and Riley assisted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.