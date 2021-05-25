One hurt in off-road accident near Haythorne Avenue

A girl was injured in an off-road vehicle accident about 1 p.m. Tuesday near 800 E. Haythorne, according to the Otter Creek Fire Department.
Otter Creek sent two engines and a rescue truck and requested a Honey Creek Fire Department utility terrain vehicle to get the patient from the woods. Health LifeLine was also auto lunched due to the nature of the call but was disregarded. The patient was carried out of the woods on a rescue basket to a waiting ambulance.
The patient was a female minor and was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, the fire department said. She was taken by Trans-Care Ambulance to a local trauma center in fair condition.
