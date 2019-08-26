The Vigo County Sheriff's Office has released information on an early Saturday morning accident that required cleanup of several hundred gallons of epoxy spilled from a flatbed truck.
Sheriff John Plasse said a flatbed driven by Spyridon Visvardis of Oaklawn, Illinois, westbound on Interstate 70 river bridge headed into Terre Haute about 6:20 a.m. and attempting to turn left into the median to deliver construction supplies.
A silver Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck driven by Michael Nave of North Webster Indiana was in the passing lane directly behind the flatbed truck and rear-ended the flatbed truck at a high rate of speed.
The driver of the Chevrolet pick up had to be extricated by Sugar Creek Fire Department and appeared to have suffered severe trauma, according to the sheriff's office. He was transported by Transcare Ambulance to Regional Hospital and then transfered to Indiana University Medical Center in Indianapolis, where he remains in stable condition.
The driver of the flat bed truck showed no signs of impairment and was not injured.
Indiana State Police assisted in rerouting traffic off of I-70 at the 11 mile marker so the accident could be investigated.
The flat bed truck had been carrying several hundred gallons of epoxy which took time for the hazardous materials team and and Eddington Wrecker Service to clean up and make the interstate safe for travel.
