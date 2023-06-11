One person was flown to an Indianapolis hospital after a collision between a car and motorcycle about 9:55 p.m. Saturday near U.S. 41 and Hasselburger Avenue in northern Vigo County, according to the sheriff's office.
Vigo County deputies learned the motorcycle was southbound on U.S. 41 and struck the passenger car, which was was crossing U.S. 41 eastbound from 13th Street.
The driver of the motorcycle was transported to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis by helicopter due.
The driver of the car was taken to the hospital, where they tested negative for drugs and alcohol.
A crash reconstruction team assisted on scene.
