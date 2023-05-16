lights

One person died after a train struck an SUV in southern Vigo County on Monday, the Vigo County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded to a crash on East Harlan Drive near Bono Road around 3:20 p.m. Monday, Sheriff John Plasse said. The driver, the only occupant of the SUV, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A name is not being released at this time, Plasse said.

The fatal crash team and the Vigo County Coroner's Office assisted with the investigation.

