One defendant in 'gummy drugs' case take plea

One of the four defendants in a March 2019 large drug bust in Vigo County accepted a plea agreement Thursday in Vigo Superior Court 1, according to court documents.
Orville Anderson Jr., 22, of Terre Haute, was sentenced to 500 days in the Indiana Department of Corrections for his role in a Vigo County Drug Task Force bust that yielded many pounds of controlled substances, marijuana, drug-making materials and more than a dozen guns, some of which police said were stolen.
Per the sentence from Judge John Roach in Vigo Superior Court 1, Anderson also faces an additional 18 months for a parole violation stemming from a prior conviction, said Vigo Deputy Prosecutor Robert Roberts.
He was given time-served credit for 162 days, meaning Anderson faces about 2.5 years in prison.
Anderson was originally charged with:
• Possession of methamphetamine between five and ten grams, with enhancing circumstance;
• Possession of methamphetamine less than five grams;
• Assisting a criminal, but the criminal assisted by providing a deadly weapon;
• Resisting law enforcement;
• Obstruction of justice;
• Visiting a common nuisance;
All but assisting a criminal were dismissed with prejudice as part of the deal.
Roberts said Anderson’s deal is appropriate given his indirect role in the drug operation.
Three co-defendants, Dyllon Ware, 21, Levi Dowden, 21, and Maizie Rogers, 20, all of Terre Haute, are awaiting trial. The trio each face 16 felony charges and a pair of misdemeanors charges.
Rogers and Ware are scheduled for jury trials April 13 and Dowden is scheduled for a jury trial May 12.
The case made headlines in March 2019 when the Vigo County Drug Task Force and Terre Haute’s special response team announced a raid that resulted in four arrests and a large gun-and-drug seizure, all of which stemmed from a February investigation of a Vigo County school student overdosing on gummy candies that had been laced with the drug Xanax.
The Vigo County Drug Task Force obtained a search warrant for a mobile home on the north end of Vigo County — identified in a probable cause affidavit as 2476 E. Quinn Avenue, Lot 8 — after identifying that home as the potential source for drugs of the sort the student had ingested.
