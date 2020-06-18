A Brazil man faces preliminary charges including murder following his arrest in connection with a fatal stabbing early Thursday in downtown Brazil.

Cody A. Wade, 29, was arrested shortly after police were called to a residence at 236 E. National Avenue about 12:20 a.m.

Responding officers found the wounded man inside the residence, according to a news release from Brazil Police Chief Clint McQueen.

Brazil officers, Clay County deputies and Indiana State Police troopers soon located Wade, who was taken to the Clay County jail.

Online jail records indicate Wade was booked on charges of murder, battery against a public safety officer and resisting law enforcement. He is held without bond pending a court appearance.

The victim was treated at the scene by STAR Ambulance personnel and the Brazil Fire Department before he was taken to St. Vincent Clay Hospital. He was later pronounced dead.

Clay County Coroner Nick French on Thursday afternoon identified the victim as Carl Haviland, 53, of Brazil.

French said probable cause of death is stabbing and probable manner of death is homicide.

An autopsy was performed Thursday at Terre Haute Regional Hospital by forensic pathologist Dr. Bamadele Adiagbo.