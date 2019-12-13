A Brazil man died and another person was injured in a Thursday night crash on Cory/Staunton Road near Indiana 42 in Clay County.
Anthony Moran, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Clay County coroner.
A caller about 8:42 p.m. indicated a vehicle had left the road and struck a utility police.
Deputies arrived to find a passenger walking around in a confused state near the vehicle. That passenger was taken to Terre Haute Regional Hospital for treatment.
Moran was found trapped inside the vehicle.
The investigation continues, but the sheriff's department said speed and alcohol appear to be contributing factors,
Also responding were Posey Fire and STAR Ambulance.
