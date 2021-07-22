One dead, one hurt in Indiana 63 crash

One person died and another person was injured in a two-vehicle crash shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday at Indiana 63 and Trinity Avenue in northwestern Vigo County.
Sheriff John Plasse said police determined a pickup truck was westbound on Trinity and was attempting to cross Indiana 63. The truck crossed the northbound lanes and stopped in the crossover.
The driver of the truck told deputies that he did not see any oncoming traffic, so he proceeded west, crashing into a southbound passenger car.
The driver of the passenger car was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup and a passenger in the car were both transported to Union Hospital for treatment.
No names are being released until family notifications can be made. The investigation continues, and more information will be released at an appropriate time, the sheriff said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.