One dead, one hurt in car-motorcycle crash

A Marshall woman died and a Terre Haute man suffered life-threatening injuries in a car-motorcycle crash about 5:05 p.m. Friday at U.S. 40 and Baystown Road in Clark County, according to Illinois State Police
Joseph B. Rosenberry, 55 of Terre Hautre was driving a Yamaha XVS motorcycle west on U.S. 40. A passenger on the motorcycle was Tosha Y. Davis, 44, of Marshall.
Rosenberry slowed to make a right turn onto Baystown Road and was struck from behind by a Chevrolet Impala driven by Austin S. Lowry, 25, of Martinsville, according to an ISP news release.
Davis was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. Roseberry suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital.
Lowry declined medical treatment.
Police said Lowry was issued a ticket for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.