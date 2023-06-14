Indiana State Police are investigating a deputy-involved shooting in southern Vigo County in which one person died.
The incident occurred at 4:39 p.m. in the 7400 block of South Carlisle Street near Curry Drive.
Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse made the request to state police to investigate the officer-involved shooting, said Sgt. Matt Ames, public information officer for Indiana State Police at Putnamville.
"There was a male subject at this residence who was having suicidal thoughts. The Vigo County Sheriff's Office was dispatched at about 4:39 p.m. to the residence," Ames said. An off-duty deputy arrived and shortly after, an on-duty deputy arrived.
The suspect then displayed a rifle toward the off-duty deputy, who fired one round, striking the suspect. The deputy attempted to administer first aid. "However due to the gunshot wound, the suspect was deceased," Ames said.
The investigation was ongoing this evening, and state police were preparing to process the scene. Carlisle Street was shut down and it was anticipated it would remain closed at that location until about 8 p.m.
The off-duty deputy has been placed on administrative duty, as is normal in police-involved shootings.
"There will be a thorough investigation done and it will be turned over to the Vigo County Prosecutor's office for review," Ames said.
The incident was recorded on a Vigo County Sheriff's office body camera.
The suspect was in a garage at the residence when the incident occurred.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
