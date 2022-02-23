One dead in crash in northwestern Vigo County

Sheriff's deputies are investigating a single-vehicle, fatal accident about noon Wednesday in the area of U.S. 150 and North Grissom Place in northwestern Vigo County.
Deputies dispatched to a report of a single-vehicle accident with entrapment found that driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead by Trans-Care and New Goshen Fire personnel.
Sheriff John Plasse in a news release said it appears that the driver was traveling east at an excessive speed when the vehicle left the road. The driver appears to have over-corrected and driven across U.S. 150 and down an embankment, striking thick vegetation and ultimately a tree. The driver was wearing a seat belt.
The driver’s name was not being released Wednesday.
