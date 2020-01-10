A Charleston, Illinois, man died Friday morning in a fatal Clark County accident.
Wade C. Schaefer, 32, of Charleston, died after striking a semi tractor-trailer head on just after 6 a.m. Friday in rural Clark County, Illinois, according to a news release from the Illinois State Police.
Police said Schaefer was eastbound on Clarksville Road, just east of Cleone Road as Matthew Wayne Locker, 37, Knightstown, Indiana, approached in the westbound lane.
As Schaefer and Locker passed, police said Schaefer crossed the center line and struck Locker head-on.
Schaefer was pronounced dead at the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.