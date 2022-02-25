One dead in accident in southeastern Vigo County

Sheriff's deputies are investigating a fatal accident that occurred Friday in Lewis in southeastern Vigo County.
Sheriff John Plasse in a news release said deputies dispatched on a report of an overturned tractor located a 51-year-old man pinned beneath the tractor.
The man was pronounced dead by at the site by medics, and initial investigation revealed the cause to be accidental, the sheriff said.
The man's name was not being released Friday night pending notification of family.
