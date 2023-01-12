A Terre Haute teen charged in connection with the 2021 shooting death of 15-year-old Chloe Carroll was sentenced to probation Thursday in Vigo Superior Court.
Cody Scherb, 18, pleaded guilty to dangerous possession of a firearm, a Level 5 felony, and theft of a firearm, a Level 6 felony.
He was accused of providing the stolen handgun that was used in the July 2021 shooting death of Carroll of Terre Haute. Scherb was not accused of being a gunman, nor was he thought to have been present when Carroll was shot.
Scherb was sentenced to six years prison on the firearm possession charge and 2.5 years on the firearm theft charge. However, the sentences are to run concurrently, or at the same time. Further, the prison term was suspended and Scherb is to serve his time on formal probation.
Should he complete two years of formal probation successfully, including counseling and/or treatment, the remaining portion could be converted to informal probation at the discretion of the adult probation officer.
Judge Michael Lewis issued sentence in Superior Court 6.
The accused gunman, Montez Ellington Jr., faces charges of murder, attempted murder, aggravated battery, criminal recklessness and possession of a firearm without a license.
Ellington, who was 15 at the time of the shooting, was waived into adult court in 2022. He is now 17.
Vigo County proceedings are stayed, or on hold, until the Indiana Court of Appeals considers a defense appeal. The issue centers on whether Ellington's case should have been waived to adult court.
Regarding Scherb's sentencing, "evidence from this investigation demonstrated that Cody Scherb had no knowledge that the gun would be used in a shooting, was not involved in the shooting, and was not present when the shooting took place,” Prosecutor Terry Modesitt said in a statement.
“Nonetheless, a maximum sentence of six years hanging over Mr. Scherb’s head gives him the chance to choose whether he changes his course of life and successfully complete this sentence or whether he continues down the same road, violates his probation, and faces going to prison."
Shortly after 12:30 a.m. July 23, 2021, Terre Haute police responded to reports of shots fired in the area of 13th and Poplar streets, where officers learned there had been a shooting outside a gas station and convenience store.
Near 19th and Poplar, officers found a maroon GMC Acadia SUV with a driver-side rear window broken out and determined Carroll had been a passenger in the vehicle and had been shot. She died from a single gunshot wound to the head.
Police allege that Ellington, from the rear of the gas station, fired five shots in the direction of the parked GMC. His intended target apparently was another juvenile.
