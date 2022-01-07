One charged after attack with club

A Seelyville man faces charges of battery with a deadly weapon and battery causing serious bodily injury after another man was struck in the head with a spiked club, authorities said.
Bryan Beatty, 38, was booked into the Vigo County Jail on Dec. 30 after Vigo County deputies investigated a report of battery outside an apartment building on North Main Street in Seelyville.
Sgt. Ryan Hartleroad said he talked to witnesses who reported Beatty had argued with a 52-year-old man about money prior to Beatty striking the man with the club. Beatty then drove away from the area.
Ambulance personnel treated the injured man at the scene.
Beatty was arrested and bail was set at $15,000 with 10% cash allowed. He was released from jail Thursday after posting bond.
Beatty has a June 27 trial date in Vigo Superior Court 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.