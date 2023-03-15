The Vigo County Redevelopment Commission on Tuesday opened the only bid submitted for installation of a water line in the Vigo County Industrial Park.
B&T Drainage Inc. submitted a bid of $1,097,872 to install about 2,700 feet of 12-inch pipe, fire hydrants, and valves.
The work, known as the Phase II Carlisle Street Water Main project, includes some pipe boring and open-trench pipe installation and replacing an existing vinyl fence.
The Redevelopment Commission took the bid under advisement. The commission will consider awarding the bid at meeting set for March 21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.