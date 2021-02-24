One badly hurt in crash on U.S. 40 in Illinois

One person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision on U.S. 40 in Clark County, Illinois.

Illinois State Police said Kenneth Woods, 45, of Casey, Illinois, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries after the collision about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said  Woods was eastbound on U.S. 40 about a quarter of mile west of 830th Street in a white Ford Explorer  when he sideswiped a blue Chevrolet parked and unattended on the shoulder. Woods' vehicle then overturned several times.

The van was pushed to a ditch on the south side of U.S. 40 and came to rest. 

State police said the crash remains under investigation.

