One person was arrested and another seriously injured in an accident involving pedestrians at Third and Oak streets late Tuesday night.
Charles Eugene Padgett, 50, of Terre Haute faces a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated resulting in serious bodily injury or death, according to Terre Haute police.
He appeared in Vigo Superior Court Div. 5 Thursday. Bond was set at $15,000, no 10% allowed.
About 10:37 p.m. Tuesday, city police, county deputies and city firefighters responded to a motor vehicle accident in which two pedestrians were struck, THPD said on its Facebook page.
The two victims were treated on scene before being taken to Union Hospital. One victim was later released from the hospital, but the second remains hospitalized.
Due to the degree of injury, the Vigo County accident reconstruction team responded to assist.
