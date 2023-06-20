One person was arrested and another transported to a hospital after a motor vehicle accident early Tuesday morning in the 4300 block of U.S. 41 South.
One of the drivers, Patrick Jarvis, 41 of West Terre Haute, was arrested and faces charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated resulting in injury and possession of a controlled substance, according to the Vigo County Sheriff's Office.
He is to appear in Vigo County Superior Court Div. 5 this afternoon.
Deputies responded to the crash at 1:35 a.m. Tuesday and found that an SUV was inverted. The driver was Jessica Wrightsman, 47, of Terre Haute, and the SUV also had a passenger.
Just north of the crash scene, deputies found a Cadillac, driven by Jarvis, with black marks on the side of it pulled into a parking lot.
After an investigation, deputies learned through the drivers and a witness that Jarvis' vehicle had crashed into the side of the SUV as both vehicles were northbound on U.S. 41, causing the SUV to flip onto its top.
The passenger in the SUV was transported to Terre Haute Regional Hospital for treatment.
