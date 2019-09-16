A Parke County woman was arrested on a charge of battery after police investigated a Saturday night incident at a rural cemetery.
Kathy L. Johns, 27, of Kingman, was booked into the Parke County Jail on a battery charge. Bond was set at $15,000, no 10 percent allowed.
At 10:51 p.m. Saturday, Parke County deputies responded to a report of a woman who was stabbed at the Miller Cemetery on County Road 1200 North.
Deputies found the woman near Lodi in northwestern Parke County. The woman had not been stabbed, police said, but their investigation revealed a person had been hit with a baseball bat.
Police arrested Johns, who also had a warrant from Boone County.
