One arrested after cutting near Fifth and Walnut

Brian Pryor

A Terre Haute man faces felony charges of aggravated battery and battery with a deadly weapon following an incident Wednesday near South Fifth and Walnut Streets.

Brian Pryor, 57, was booked into the Vigo County Jail at 1:56 a.m. Thursday on preliminary charges of aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony, and battery with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony. Bond was set at $25,000, 10 percent does not apply.

An initial hearing is set for Sept. 17 in Vigo Superior Court 3.

A man claimed Pryor cut him with a knife during an incident involving another person near St. Joseph Parish, 113 South 5th St.

