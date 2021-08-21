One person was airlifted to a regional hospital after a crash just before 6:50 p.m. Friday on westbound Interstate 70 just east of mile marker 128 in Clark County, Casey Township, Illinois.
Illinois State Police said a Dodge van and a semitrailer were both westbound when the van struck the rear of the semi.
The driver of the van, Wesley R. LaPoncio, 30, of Atlanta, Georgia, was airlifted with serious injuries.
The driver of the semi Solomon Craighead, 60, of East St. Louis, Illinois, refused medical attention, as did a passenger.
Troopers said LaPoncio was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash and Craighead was cited for driving while license revoked.
