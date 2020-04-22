Old National Bank announced Monday it has committed $1.2 million for COVID-19 relief.
“We are giving $1.2 million to COVID-19 relief efforts – both immediate and near-term – while also working diligently to help our clients take advantage of our own internal relief programs and the various government support programs,” ONB Chairman & CEO Jim Ryan said in a statement.
The funding includes:
• $600,000 focused on meeting the immediate needs in ONB communities, with an emphasis on low-to-moderate income communities.
• $600,000 in Old National Bank Foundation grant funding that will focus on longer-term restorative and transformational needs within the bank’s communities.
• Approving loan payment extensions and waiving or refunding certain banking fees for clients experiencing a COVID-19-related hardship.
• Aiding thousands of clients by administering the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). “Through April 16, 2020, we have approved approximately $1.35 billion in total loan volume through the PPP,” Ryan said in a release.
