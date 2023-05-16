Frontline workers are front and center in a new exhibit at the Vigo County History Center.
The new exhibit, “A Tribute to the Frontline,” features artifacts from Vigo County nursing and firefighting history.
It opened Tuesday and runs through the end of 2023 in the center’s rotating exhibit space on the second floor.
“Many of the artifacts featured in the exhibit are on loan from the Terre Haute Police and Fire Museum, which is temporarily closed because of structural damage,” said Suzy Quick, Vigo County History Center curator.
“We were grateful to partner with the THFD volunteers and staff who oversee the museum, and happy to display those artifacts while they’re not being utilized.”
Other elements include historic items from nursing in Vigo County. Quick says the display will include photos, artifacts and research that came from donations of St. Anthony School of Nursing, Union Hospital, the Visiting Nurses Association and the American Red Cross.
The theme of the exhibit coincides with two events coming to Terre Haute this summer:
- The Professional Firefighters Union of Indiana will host a four-day convention May 23-26 with nearly 200 attendees.
- The St. Anthony Nursing Alumni Banquet will be hosted at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College on June 16.
Quick says it was only fitting to highlight the history of both important professions while each group visits Terre Haute.
“As with any exhibit that we create at the History Center, I hope that it will raise community awareness of our rich history.” she said in a news release. “These are things that we should know about and be proud of in our community and county history.”
