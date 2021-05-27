The Banks of the Wabash Festival — idled last year by the COVID-19 pandemic — has returned to Fairbanks Park in downtown Terre Haute. The weeklong festival combines classic carnival nostalgia with traditional festival food, live music entertainment and a craft market that continues through June 5.
Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett said the Banks of the Wabash Festival, now in its 48th year, is the biggest park event of the year.
“It’s always an exciting time, but this year is extra special because we’re starting to return to more normal times,” Bennett said.
“I expect a big turn out and my gut tells me that we’ll see numbers like what we had in 2019,” the mayor said.
He said Luehr’s Ideal Rides, which has provided carnival rides and games for the festival for many years, is a very professional company that takes safety precautions very seriously.
“Although we had to decide not to move forward last year because of the pandemic, that’s pretty much all in the past,” said Andy Schoendienst, president of Luehr’s Ideal Rides. “All of our employees are vaccinated and are very excited to return to work this carnival season.”
Schoendienst said his company has been back on the carnival circuit for five weeks in Missouri and Illinois and the Banks of the Wabash Festival is its first event in Indiana. He said the carnival is booked solid through October.
“People are ready to get out and it shows because all of our events so far this year have been very busy,” he said. “It’s a wonderful thing to come back to Terre Haute, where people are always excited to see us. It’s almost like coming home.”
What does the festival have to offer? Imagine spinning rollercoasters, banana splits and dizzy dragons. Indulge in deep-fried Oreos, elephant ears and corn dogs. Drive crazy buses, bumper cars, surfer trains and frog hoppers or feel like a pilot and fly helicopters. Take a ride on the Ferris wheel. Rack up some big points playing skee-ball and speedball.
The festival opened Thursday with carnival rides and musical entertainment.
The festival opens Saturday at 4 p.m. with music by Hot Rod Lincoln from 6 to 8:30 pm. The festival opens again at 4 p.m. on Sunday with unlimited rides until 10 p.m. for $25. Gospel music will take center stage throughout the evening.
On Monday, Memorial Day, music kicks off at 1 p.m. with Garrett Biggs. Paul Stout takes the stage from 4 to 6 p.m. and Corey Cox rounds out entertainment from 7 to 9:30 p.m. The carnival opens again at 4 p.m. Also in the evening, the Sweatbox Gym will bring boxing for fun, fitness and competition starting at 6:30 p.m.
The festival opens at 6 p.m. on Tuesday when all rides take one ticket during family bargain night. Tickets are $2 each or 12 for $20. Music will be provided by The Nerve from 6 to 8:30 p.m. On Wednesday, the festival opens again at 6 p.m. with another family bargain night (tickets are the same price as Tuesday) and music features Crowe Committee from 7 to 9 p.m.
On Thursday, the festival opens at 6 p.m. with all rides for the evening included for just $25. Musical entertainment features Big Fun Band from 6 to 9 p.m. On Friday, the festival opens at 6 p.m. with rides all evening for $25, and music by Nic Strain from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 5, features a last-night special when all rides take just one ticket. Tickets are $2 each or 12 for $20. The Terre Haute Community Band will provide entertainment from 8 to 9 p.m.
Bingo, sponsored by the Prairie Creek and Riley Lions Clubs, is scheduled every evening of the festival. Today, Bingo will be played from 6 to 10 p.m. On Saturday, Sunday and Monday, Bingo will start at 4 p.m. and go until 10 p.m. Bingo will be played from 6 to 10 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and from 4 to 10 p.m. on June 5.
Michele Lawson can be reached 812-231-4232 or michele.lawson@tribstar.com.
