As the 2019-2020 school year approaches, more than half the available slots have been filled for Indiana’s state-sponsored On My Way Pre-K program.
Low-income families are encouraged to act quickly to see if they are eligible for On My Way Pre-K for their 4-year-old children as soon as August.
Links to electronic applications in both English and Spanish are available at OnMyWayPreK.org. Now is the time to act because space is limited and school begins soon. Applications are, however, open year-round.
Families may call 800-299-1627 for assistance from an early learning referral specialist or for other questions about On My Way Pre-K. Stay up-to-date via Facebook @OnMyWayPreKIndiana.
On My Way Pre-K has served about 8,000 eligible families at no charge to them to help prepare young Hoosiers for kindergarten.
Families must meet the following eligibility requirements:
• The family must have an income below 127 percent of the federal poverty level.
• Their child must be 4-years-old by Aug. 1, 2019, and starting kindergarten in the 2020-21 school year.
• Parents or guardians in the household must be working, going to school or attending job training.
— Tribune-Star staff report
