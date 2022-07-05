Indiana’s Office of Early Childhood and Out-of-School Learning (OECOSL) is still accepting applications for its On My Way Pre-K program.
The grant-based program provides free, high-quality, pre-kindergarten education for four-year-old Hoosiers from low-income families, according to the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration.
Any families who are interested in applying can learn more at http://onmywayprek.org/
The webpage includes a direct link to apply, eligibility requirements, pre-k providers and annual reports on the program.
Pre-K helps children develop important social and learning skills that prepare them for kindergarten and beyond.
Below are some additional details on eligibility for the On My Way Pre-K grant:
• For the 2022-23 school year, a child is eligible for an On My Way Pre-K voucher if they will be four years old by Aug. 1 and plan to start kindergarten in the 2023-24 school year.
• An eligible child must live in a household with income below 127% of the federal poverty level.
• These children must have parents or guardians who are working, going to school, attending job training, or searching for employment.
• There will also be limited enrollment for children who live in households with incomes up to 185% of the federal poverty level.
• These children must also have parents or guardians who are working, going to school, attending job training, searching for employment or receive Social Security Disability Insurance or Supplemental Security Income benefits.
• Once the family has met eligibility requirements and has been awarded a grant for their child, they may choose from any of the approved On My Way Pre-K programs. Families can search for approved providers at www.ChildCareFinder.IN.gov.
