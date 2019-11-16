Olympian helps jump start plaza fundraising

While it may have shuttered 48 years ago, the spirit of Garfield High School, and the spirit of “7 to 6,” was alive and well Saturday evening.
Alumni of the school attended a gala at the Vigo County Historical Museum’s History Center in an effort to raise money for an enhanced memorial for the school.
Susan Mardis, project chairwoman and Garfield Class of ‘71 graduate, said it will take near $100,000 to create the vision alumni have for the new plaza.
Launched earlier this year, the effort comes on the heels of a new Wiley High School memorial dedicated at Seventh and Walnut streets last year and more than four years after a Golden Bear sculpture was installed at the former Schulte High School location on Ohio Boulevard.
The new memorial will replace the current one dedicated in 1983 thanks to the family of Dr. Paul Humphrey, a 1935 Garfield graduate who played football and basketball for the Purple Eagles and went on to play football at Purdue and for the Milwaukee Chiefs in the American Football League.
“It’s a lovely marker,” Mardis said. “We just want to expand it and make it more of a plaza and add personalized bricks of family names and things like that.”
The plaza, set to go in at the northeast corner of 12th Street and Maple Avenue, will feature four pillars — two round and two square — similar to those at the entrance to the former high school building.
At the center of the plaza, designed by Garfield alumnus Pat Chaney, will sit the school’s mascot, a purple eagle crafted by famed artist Bill Wolfe, atop stones made to look like textbooks.
Mardis said the plaza will be worthy of the school where she and so many others made such fond memories.
“Garfield was a family,” Mardis said. “We had a closeness, but then every high school did. Our high school was our neighborhood. It was a different time.
“There wasn’t social media. We were always out on our porch, playing in the streets, shooting baskets, riding bicycles.”
One of Garfield’s more famed graduates, Greg Bell, made the trip back to Terre Haute to celebrate the occasion and lend the draw of his Olympic gold medal to the gala.
And as proud of his medal as he is, he said it’s even more impressive that Garfield had gold-medal-winning athletes in three consecutive Olympic games.
Clyde Lovellette won gold in men’s basketball in 1952, Bell won gold in the long jump in 1956 and Terry Dischinger won gold in men’s basketball in 1960.
“I don’t know of any other high school that can make that claim,” said Bell, a Class of ‘48 graduate. “I like to think I broke the mold. There were two basketball players on either side of me and I wanted to show that we could do other things as well.”
Individual achievements aside, reaching the $100,000 goal for the project requires all to come together, gala attendees noted, and a channeling of, “the spirit of 7-6.” The spirit is a longstanding Garfield tradition that hearkens memories of a 7-6 football victory over Wiley, the reviled crosstown rival, on Thanksgiving Day 1915.
Anyone interested in donating can send donations to Purple Eagle Plaza, c/o The Wabash Valley Community Foundation, 200 South Eighth Street, Terre Haute, Indiana, 47834. Or go online to wvcf.org/funds/garfieldpurpleeagleplaza.
