Olsen named interim provost at Indiana State

Christopher Olsen, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences since 2016, has been appointed Interim provost and vice president for academic affairs at Indiana State University.
Olsen will replace Mike Licari, who was selected last month to become president of Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tennessee.
Olsen and Licari start their new positions March 1. A national search for the new provost will be undertaken in academic year 2021-22, ISU said in a news release.
Olsen has been an ISU professor since 1999. He was chair of the Department of History from 2002 to 2016, when he became interim dean of the College of Arts and Sciences.
“Dr. Olsen is an accomplished scholar and administrator who is dedicated to ISU’s mission,” ISU President Deborah J. Curtis said. “I look forward to working with Dr. Olsen as we build upon the future-focused initiatives that Provost Licari has shaped in academic affairs here at ISU.”
Olsen said he’s “very grateful” for the opportunity.
“After more than twenty years at ISU, coming here as an assistant professor, I never imagined that I would have this chance,” he said. “It’s a special place to me, and now with two of my children enrolled here, I’m also an ISU parent.
Olsen earned his doctorate in U.S. history, with minors in colonial Latin American history and political culture theory, from the University of Florida. He earned his master’s degree from the University of Nebraska and his bachelor’s degree from North Dakota State University.
He began his career at Virginia Wesleyan College. From 2005 to 2010, while leading ISU’s history department, he also was interim chair of the Department of African and African American Studies.
An announcement about interim leadership of the College of Arts and Sciences will come later.
