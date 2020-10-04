Old YMCA project is moving forward

Commonwealth Companies is moving forward on development of the former YMCA building and intend to build a free-standing two-story townhouse building and turn the former Y at Poplar and Sixth streets in Terre Haute into apartments.
However, the company’s decision is based on obtaining Tax Increment Finance (TIF) funding, a measure in June not favored by a majority of the city’s Redevelopment Commission.
David Ritchay, senior vice president of asset management for Commonwealth, said Friday the company made a business decision to move forward, saying it felt it has met requirements of funding through the city’s downtown Tax Increment Finance district.
“We are moving forward,” Ritchay said. “If we did not close late summer, the project would not have happened, and we would have lost our other financing,” Ritchay said. “We found a way to close (on the property) knowing that we still had an overall financing gap that represents the funds that were earmarked by the city.
“We have begun construction and the remediation on the project,” he said. The project is called Historic Walnut Square.
The construction costs have risen to $6.9 million, and the overall project is now more than $10 million, Ritchay said.
A demo/building permit was issued Sept. 3 to Wisconsin-based Professional Construction Inc., while a similar permit was issued Sept. 11 to Marshall-Illinois based Central State Construction, said city building inspector Daniel Bell.
City Engineer Chuck Ennis said a meeting was held last month with construction companies regarding the scope of the project. The city’s Board of Public Works and Safety last month approved the closing of sidewalks around the former YMCA for the construction, Ennis said.
The six new townhomes are slated to be completed in early 2021, with 34 apartments inside the historic YMCA slated to be completed in late summer of 2021, Ritchay said.
The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority in November authorized $500,000 from its development fund and $801,968 in rental housing tax credits for the project.
“We still have to honor our commitment to the Indiana Housing Development Authority, as a requirement of their funding. It was a hard decision to do nothing and don’t close, and then the project doesn’t happen and we have to return funds, or make a business decision to proceed and know that we have to continue to work to get the commitments for local match financing,” Ritchay said.
“We have items on our overall development budget that are not scheduled to be completed yet until we received that match,” he said.
Ritchay added, “If we did not have this closed and underway by this fall, we would have lost housing tax credits or risk them being recaptured,” he said.
“We made a commitment to our investors, to the state, to the city, to get this project done, so we are honoring this commitment. Part of our business decision to go forward was contingent upon the expectation that city funds would be available, given the initial review we received from the city,” Ritchay said.
“We fulfilled our part in commitments we made, so we are still expecting the city and the (Redevelopment) Commission to fulfill their part in the initial funding that they had allocated,” he said.
Steve Witt, executive director of the city’s Department of Redevelopment, said the Redevelopment Commission “had an informal discussion about it in June. Three of the five Redevelopment Commission members, while no formal vote was taken, indicated that they were not in favor of putting any TIF money into the project.
“However, our original incentive letter we offered up to $500,000 from our downtown Tax Increment Finance district for public infrastructure improvements, subject to Redevelopment Commission approval,” Witt said.
“They (Commonwealth Companies) would like the money not used for public infrastructure, but (put) directly into the project and that is something that the majority of the commission members, at least back in June, did not favor,” Witt said.
Witt said there is nothing pending before the Redevelopment Commission for the $500,000.
“If they would like to make a formal presentation again to the commission, we will certainly put it on the agenda for discussion, but I think it is unlikely that (commission members) will change their minds, particularly since it looks like they are moving forward,” Witt said. “That is where it stands, but it is encouraging they are going forward with the project.”
Ritchay said the city set precedence for using TIF funds for downtown housing on RiverFront Lofts in the former ICON building, developed by Core Redevelopment.
Aside from TIF, the project did receive some city assistance, as the Terre Haute City Council in June approved a property tax abatement for the project. The former YMCA, built in 1939, has been vacant since 2006.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
