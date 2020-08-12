Indiana’s longest-running picnic is finding a way forward amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Bowling Green Old Settlers Picnic is planning to still host its 152nd annual picnic Aug. 28 and 29, but with coronavirus safety in mind.
This year’s picnic will be limited to the Jonah Fish Fry, horse pull and antique tractor pull. There will not be entertainment, vendors or Saturday meal.
The traditional Jonah fish fry will be available 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug 28, and will available for pick up only.
Large meals with three pieces of fish will be available for $10 and small meals with one piece of fish will be $6. Both meals include the choice of two sides. Extra fish can be purchased for $2 per piece.
The horse pull will begin 7:30 p.m. Friday with limited seating, guests are asked to bring a chair and practice social distancing.
The antique tractor pull is the only event scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 29, and will begin at 6:30 p.m. Weigh-in will take place from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Seating will be limited and lawn chairs are encouraged.
Proceeds from the picnic will be used to maintain the Bowling Green Community Center as well as the historic sign on State Road 46. A new sign has been ordered and is expected to replace the old in the next several months.
