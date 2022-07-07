Oktoberfest returns to fairgrounds this year

The 49th Annual Oktoberfest will return to the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds Sept. 16-17, the Terre Haute German Oberlandler Club announced Thursday.
“We held this annual fall festival at the fairgrounds for many years, and it is nice to be returning this fall. The fair board has made a lot improvements to the facilities, and the Expo Hall will be a great all-weather venue for the fest," said Brad Cress, festival chairperson.
Okotoberfest will be held from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on both days.
The festival will feature authentic German food, a beer garden with an assortment of German and domestic beers for adults 21 and over, and family fun including face painting and a traditional pitcher holding contest.
Three bands will provide live music from 2 to 10 p.m. each day. The 12-member Kalles Blech Buaba brass band from Gosheim, Germany, will kick off the music from 2 to 5 p.m., followed by Jay Fox and the Jammin' Germans, and the Streamliners who will play sets from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
There will be free onsite parking. Admission will be $1, with free admission for kids age 12 and under.
Proceeds from the festival help fund the Francis Sanders Memorial Scholarship Program, community projects, and other club programs. For more information visit the club’s website at http://terrehautegermanclub.org or German Oberlandler Club of Terre Haute on Facebook.
