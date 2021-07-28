Oktoberfest is back on at The Meadows shopping center in September on Terre Haute's east side, but the success of the event will determine its future.
"This is the 48th annual Oktoberfest, but if it's not successful, there probably won't be a 49th," said Brad Cress, club vice president and event chair for the Terre Haute German Oberlandler Club.
"We are a non-profit, and the Oktoberfest provides most of our annual budget," Cress said.
The 2021 Oktoberfest is from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sept. 17 and 18 in a grassy area fronted by Poplar Street.
The German Oberlandler Club in April hosted a one-day Strassenfest, but held the event at the club's grounds at 1616 Lafayette Ave. That event required tickets and was limited to 300 people to reduce costs and provide COVID-19 safety measures.
Now the club will use some of its lessons from that event to stage Oktoberfest.
"We have never taken attendance, so what we are doing this year is to charge $1 a head for people 13 and over," Cress said, with those age under 13 to get in free.
"This is being done primarily to get a count of who we serve. We don't know if it is 2,000 or 10,000 people," Cress said. "So the $1 admission will help us maybe prepare for the next year's event. We are guessing on the low end it is 2,500 people over two days, but I think that is way, way low."
The $1 ticket will be a one-time cost. A person will get a stamp and can return to the Oktoberfest later the same day if desired.
Additionally, the club is changing how it serves its German food. All meals will be $15, with children under 13 costing $7. A person buys a meal ticket and can purchase additional tickets for beer or dessert.
"You go to a table and pick up a pre-packaged meal," Cress said. "For safety reasons, we are not putting food into a tray and serving that way. It will be pre-packaged, with (servers wearing) gloves and masks."
And tickets can be purchased prior to the event by calling the Oberlandler Club, Cress said.
Tickets can be purchased by calling club secretary Spring Wilson at 812-201-4568. That number is also available at the club's website at terrehautegermanclub.org. Tickets can be picked up at the clubhouse on Lafayette Avenue or by will-call at the Octoberfest, Cress said.
Another change this year is there will be one German band — Jay Fox and the Jammin' Germans. The Streamliners "which is a local band, will be the second band," Cress said.
The German Oberlandler Club first moved to The Meadows in 2018, but Cress said the club only had a short time to prepare.
"I think 2019 was our best year, and we hope to see something bigger that this year," Cress said. "Three major city streets intersect at The Meadows, and it has lots and lots of parking and a lot of area for the big tent. It will allow us to spread out and be distanced and be socially responsible. I think people have been waiting to get out and do something and have a celebration because it has been so quiet, and we have not been able to do anything to enjoy ourselves as a large community," Cress said.
The 2019 Oktoberfest cost about $32,000 to stage, but provided 90 percent of the club's annual budget. Without a successful event in 2021, the club would not financially be able to continue the event, Cress said.
"I am cautiously terrified for this year," he said of uncertainties including COVID-19 conditions and even the weather, but said the event could be the club's biggest ever "due to the pent up demand to do this. We are hoping this will be a big success," he said.
The Terre Haute German Oberlandler Club first met in November 1967 and once had more than 250 members. Today, the club has about 90 members. Anyone in the community can join the club. The club's youngest member is age 45, with many members averaging in the 70s, Cress said.
"Terre Haute had a lot of Germans settle in the area and throughout the Midwest. We have the Hulmans and (Walter Braun who created the lager Champagne Velvet) with the Terre Haute Brewing Company," Cress said.
"We have four of our original founding members still alive. They are Christa Price, who now lives in Indianapolis, Christa Pfifer and Helga Philips (both in Terre Haute) and Anna Marie Schoffman, who lives in Germany," Cress said.
With a successful Oktoberfest this year, the club plans to do more things in 2022, perhaps with quarterly events, Cress added.
